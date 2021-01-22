GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.26

GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.26 and traded as high as $12.95. GP Strategies shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 32,561 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPX. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. The firm has a market cap of $210.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $115.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.74 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 4.15%. On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 32.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 503.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX)

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

