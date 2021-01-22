Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,335 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.4% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,072,613 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,067,428,000 after purchasing an additional 798,604 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245,708 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,004,000 after purchasing an additional 159,584 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,014,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 208,961 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,271,000 after purchasing an additional 24,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Pritchard Capital upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.71.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $224.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.11. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.