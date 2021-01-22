Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.51

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and traded as high as $0.65. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 535,098 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTE. National Bank Financial set a C$0.40 price target on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$238.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.34.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

