Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €23.44 ($27.57).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of GYC opened at €20.46 ($24.07) on Friday. Grand City Properties S.A. has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($23.69). The business’s 50-day moving average is €20.47 and its 200-day moving average is €20.67.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

