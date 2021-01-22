Grandview Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,092 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 3.3% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 11.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 948,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.57.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock valued at $350,347,998. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $272.87 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $777.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.23 and a 200-day moving average of $266.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.