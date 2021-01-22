Grandview Asset Management LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stephens raised their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.61.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $213.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.96. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

