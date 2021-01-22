Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,587 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Graphic Packaging worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GPK shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $17.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $18.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

