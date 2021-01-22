Graviocoin Market Capitalization Hits $2.42 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Graviocoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $1,177.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.97 or 0.00434219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Token Trading

Graviocoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars.

