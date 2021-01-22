GravityCoin Price Reaches $0.0163 on Exchanges (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One GravityCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $83,055.46 and $1,029.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00052107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00123566 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00071367 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.36 or 0.00276292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00067900 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00038902 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,109,753 tokens. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin

GravityCoin Token Trading

GravityCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

