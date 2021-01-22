Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.2% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,060.00 price target (up from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,831.72.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,884.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,760.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,622.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,932.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

