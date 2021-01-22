Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF)’s share price traded up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.29. 47,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 29,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Separately, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie Lake gold project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

