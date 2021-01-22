Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.18) Per Share

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Truist Securiti reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Green Plains in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn ($1.18) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.15). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GPRE. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77. Green Plains has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $671.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $424.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.00 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Green Plains by 826.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Green Plains in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in Green Plains in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Green Plains in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Green Plains by 39.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 152,524 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

