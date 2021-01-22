GreenPower Motor (OTCMKTS:GPVRF) Shares Down 0.6%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:GPVRF) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $30.21. 643,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 401,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.25.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GPVRF)

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

