Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) rose 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 1,575,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 5,319,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative return on equity of 37.41% and a negative net margin of 59.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Che Chan Gilbert Loke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,295,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,396,760.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 68.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

