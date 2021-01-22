Grid+ Trading Up 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, Grid+ has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. Grid+ has a market cap of $6.85 million and $96,826.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000539 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grid+ alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00068076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.05 or 0.00580757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00043282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,338.80 or 0.04134621 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014094 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016507 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ (GRID) is a token. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io

Grid+ Token Trading

Grid+ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grid+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grid+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.