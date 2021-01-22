Griffon (GFF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $660.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Griffon to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Griffon alerts:

Shares of GFF stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Griffon has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $27.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 2.00.

In other news, Director Henry A. Alpert acquired 5,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,829.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Griffon in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.