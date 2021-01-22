Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Sells $945,500.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $945,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,143.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.95. The stock had a trading volume of 494,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.65 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GO. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.92.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

