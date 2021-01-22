Group Ten Metals Inc. (PGE.V) (CVE:PGE) Shares Gap Down to $0.40

Group Ten Metals Inc. (PGE.V) (CVE:PGE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.37. Group Ten Metals Inc. (PGE.V) shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 191,880 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$55.10 million and a PE ratio of -8.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.29.

Group Ten Metals Inc. (PGE.V) Company Profile (CVE:PGE)

Group Ten Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and other commodities. Its core asset is the 100%-owned flagship Stillwater West platinum group element-nickel-copper-cobalt and gold project located in Stillwater District, Montana.

