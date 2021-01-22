Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.24. Groupon posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 112.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.20 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GRPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Groupon from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Shares of GRPN opened at $32.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $948.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Groupon has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $63.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 232,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

