(GRSVU) (OTCMKTS:GRSVU) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of (GRSVU) (OTCMKTS:GRSVU) were up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.49. Approximately 126,899 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 98,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83.

Get (GRSVU) alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRSVU. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in (GRSVU) in the third quarter worth $1,035,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in (GRSVU) in the third quarter worth $1,035,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of (GRSVU) in the third quarter worth $20,700,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of (GRSVU) in the third quarter worth $2,588,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of (GRSVU) in the third quarter worth $2,898,000.

There is no company description available for Gores Holdings V Inc

Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for (GRSVU) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (GRSVU) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.