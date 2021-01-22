Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Position Lowered by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,707 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 19.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 20.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $49.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.66. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $67.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

