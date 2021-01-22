Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $13.00

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.00, but opened at $14.06. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 326 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $437.07 million for the quarter.

Grupo Simec Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

