Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $13.00

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.00, but opened at $14.06. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 326 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $437.07 million for the quarter.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

