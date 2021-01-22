G&S Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,000. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.6% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $92.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

