(GSV.V) (CVE:GSV) Trading Up 1.3%

(GSV.V) (CVE:GSV) shares were up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.02. Approximately 102,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 200,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.02.

(GSV.V) Company Profile (CVE:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for (GSV.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (GSV.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.