Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF)’s stock price was down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 60,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 100,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98.

About Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF)

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.