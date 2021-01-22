Guider Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Guider has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Guider has a market capitalization of $15,291.54 and $87.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00069644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.26 or 0.00601365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00045091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.22 or 0.04428343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015113 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00017131 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

Guider (GDR) is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

