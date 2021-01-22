Gulden (NLG) Achieves Market Cap of $8.07 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $8.07 million and approximately $29,752.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.22 or 0.00412429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 533,464,723 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gulden Coin Trading

Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

