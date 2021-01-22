GXChain (GXC) Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $23.86 million and $10.95 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000113 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000423 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,929,723 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.