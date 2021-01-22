HackenAI (HAI) Reaches Market Cap of $344,985.28

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HackenAI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HackenAI has a market cap of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00053407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00124530 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00073867 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00275036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00068543 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00038690 BTC.

HackenAI Token Profile

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai

HackenAI Token Trading

HackenAI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

