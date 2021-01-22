Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.08 Million

Equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will report $225.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $230.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $221.20 million. Haemonetics posted sales of $258.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year sales of $853.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $842.57 million to $861.77 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $972.68 million, with estimates ranging from $921.26 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barrington Research lowered Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.67.

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $123,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $703,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics stock opened at $118.00 on Friday. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $63.41 and a 52-week high of $129.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.67 and its 200 day moving average is $100.58. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

