Halo Labs (OTCMKTS:WSLFF) Trading Down 14.1%

Halo Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSLFF) shares traded down 14.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13. 179,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the average session volume of 44,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.

Halo Labs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WSLFF)

Westleaf Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, extraction, production, and retail sale of cannabis derivatives in Canada. It operates four retail stores under the Prairies Records name in Saskatchewan and Alberta, as well as an e-commerce operation in Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

