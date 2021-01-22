Halving Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $75,556.40 (HALV)

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Halving Coin has a total market cap of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Halving Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Halving Coin has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Halving Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00053155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00124294 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00073400 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00272850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00068111 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00038511 BTC.

Halving Coin Token Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 tokens. The official website for Halving Coin is halvingcoin.space

Halving Coin Token Trading

Halving Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halving Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Halving Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Halving Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.