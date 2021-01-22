Handshake (HNS) Price Tops $0.13

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $46.52 million and $2.40 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Handshake has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,995.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,227.14 or 0.03719107 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.83 or 0.00414700 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.65 or 0.01335473 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.70 or 0.00538558 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.07 or 0.00409355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.00262380 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00022383 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 350,340,626 coins. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

Handshake Coin Trading

Handshake can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

