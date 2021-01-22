Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.70 Million

Brokerages predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will announce $17.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.00 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted sales of $20.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year sales of $91.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.10 million to $96.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $75.40 million, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $96.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

HASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,328,239.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $529,608.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,922 shares in the company, valued at $10,244,708.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,682 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 381,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,140,000 after buying an additional 44,432 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 23,769 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 148,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $68.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.44 and a 200-day moving average of $46.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

