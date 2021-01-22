Harbor Group Inc. Invests $5.19 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.9% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $385.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.56. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.