Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HRGLY. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown stock remained flat at $$45.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $47.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

