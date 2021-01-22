Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

HRGLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, January 8th. Peel Hunt upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hargreaves Lansdown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of HRGLY stock remained flat at $$45.12 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.24. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $47.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average of $42.12.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

