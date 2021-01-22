Harmony Achieves Market Cap of $62.89 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $62.89 million and approximately $7.12 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00065826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.15 or 0.00574058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00043530 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.99 or 0.04256642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016516 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,754,867,000 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Harmony Coin Trading

Harmony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

