Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Sells $425,363.76 in Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 17,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $425,363.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,695 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $536,375.40.

NASDAQ:HARP traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.70. 229,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.87. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. On average, analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HARP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harpoon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

