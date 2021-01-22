Harvest Finance (FARM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.58 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $51.29 million and $1.58 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for $114.83 or 0.00350720 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00010208 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 460,766 tokens and its circulating supply is 446,629 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

Harvest Finance Token Trading

Harvest Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.