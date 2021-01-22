Harvey Investment Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of ADP stock opened at $161.03 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $456,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $5,937,992.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,670,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.