Harvey Investment Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Wabtec makes up about 2.4% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.12% of Wabtec worth $17,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Wabtec during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Wabtec during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Wabtec by 48.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Wabtec during the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Wabtec during the third quarter valued at $206,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $2,961,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,125,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock worth $19,159,885. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $80.86 on Friday. Wabtec Co. has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $84.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Melius began coverage on Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Wabtec from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.88.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

