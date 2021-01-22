Harvey Investment Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 98.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,683 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for about 1.2% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MKC. Argus initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $91.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.33. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.