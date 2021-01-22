Harvey Investment Co. LLC Has $4.29 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth $882,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at $30,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 398.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.63.

KMX opened at $120.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.58.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $1,600,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 35,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total transaction of $3,745,438.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,599 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,500 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

