Harvey Investment Co. LLC Reduces Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 6.6% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $46,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.14.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $471.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $458.75 and its 200 day moving average is $456.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

