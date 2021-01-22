Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 1,460 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises 2.8% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Paychex worth $20,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at $2,726,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Paychex by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in Paychex by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 28,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Paychex by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $6,843,000.00. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $892,081.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,215.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,828 shares of company stock worth $19,630,435. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $87.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

