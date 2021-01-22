Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 2,640 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,676 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies comprises about 4.6% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $32,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,102,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,681,999,000 after buying an additional 1,530,593 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,507,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $918,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,468 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,779,225 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $488,564,000 after purchasing an additional 194,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,402,748 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $356,313,000 after purchasing an additional 372,069 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TJX opened at $68.06 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 113.44, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.55.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.37.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

