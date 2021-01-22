Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 6,147 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the quarter. Sensata Technologies comprises about 3.8% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.33% of Sensata Technologies worth $27,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 44,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 26,809 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $12,504,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 36,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,643,863.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Zide sold 6,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $257,682.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,496. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $56.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average of $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 93.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $61.64.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $788.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

