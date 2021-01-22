HashCoin Market Cap Hits $209,181.13 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One HashCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. HashCoin has a total market cap of $209,181.13 and $16,974.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00066425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.22 or 0.00578331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00043774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.96 or 0.04263954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016106 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HashCoin is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

