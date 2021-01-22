Hashgard Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $11.02 million and approximately $20,195.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hashgard has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00066384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.84 or 0.00568599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00043733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.73 or 0.04233089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00014754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016311 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard is a token. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.